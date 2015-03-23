Hughes Network Systems Lands Texas IDIQ Contract

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, has been given an IDIQ contract by the state of Texas Department of Information Resources for data communications, networking equipment and related services. The contract vehicle enables Hughes to provide digital signage and a learning management system statewide for two years with the option to extend for two additional one-year terms.

"We are delighted to be offering the great state of Texas this advanced technology for disseminating critical information to employees and citizens," said Tony Bardo, assistant vice president of Government Solutions at Hughes. "By leveraging digital signage in combination with learning management, the state can deliver educational and logistical information wherever it's needed via a powerful video-based system. This contract vehicle also complements our existing contract with Texas DIR, on which we offer satellite broadband to rural schools and agencies, further adding depth and breadth to our educational technology offerings."

Under the contract award, Hughes will offer digital signage through multiple applications such as Digital Bulletin Boards, Breakroom TVs, Waiting Room TVs, and interactive touchscreen kiosks. All applications consist of an end-to-end solution that enables state agencies to control the distribution of video and text program content at individual sites, each equipped with a digital media player for continuously playing headquarter-specific or local site-specific content. The applications also offer emergency messaging, which enables the administrator to send out urgent messages instructing viewers what to do and where to go quickly.

Additionally, Hughes will offer its learning management system, the Hughes Learning Portal, which is an eLearning solution for employees, partners, and agencies. The system allows for storage, delivery and tracking of training data.