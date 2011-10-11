Nanolumen’s Rick Cope to Speak at CETW

Coincident with the market introduction of a complete line of its NanoFlex digital flex and non-flex displays in virtually any shape and size, NanoLumens, the Georgia-based company that last year introduced the world to large format flexible digital display technology, has announced it has been selected to make a featured presentation at the upcoming 2011 Customer Engagement Technology World (www.cetworld.com) conference and exhibition taking place November 9-10, 2011 at the Javits Convention Center in New York.

According to the company, NanoLumens President & CEO Rick Cope will make a 45-minute non-commercial presentation on how innovation in digital signage is pushing the boundaries of consumer engagement. The presentation will take place on November 9, 2011 at 10:30 a.m. in the Tech Talks Theater in the CETW Exhibit Hall at the Jacob Javits Center. Underscoring the importance of this topic to the conference’s attendees, the NanoLumens presentation will follow the 2011 CETW Keynote Address.

“We are honored to be asked to speak in more detail about the unique capabilities of our core digital flex technology,” Cope said today. “The benefits it brings to literally every indoor and outdoor customer facing vertical market, from retail and restaurants to transportation centers and arenas, are immediate and profound.”

According to CETW General Manager Lawrence Dvorchik, “The Customer Engagement Technology World conference is dedicated to making our constituency aware of meaningful new technologies that will play an important role in shaping the way they engage with their customers. The NanoLumens display technology is a perfect case in point and we think the company’s presentation will help attendees understand how they can benefit from deploying this unique technology.”

First introduced in 2010, NanoFlex digital displays remain the only solution of their kind. They conform to fit any surface, are thin, lightweight, and energy efficient, and can be mounted as easily as a work of art. The revolutionary NanoFlex display shattered the traditional usage limitations of large format digital displays. NanoLumens is the only company in the world able to reliably manufacture ultra-thin and lightweight, easy-to-install and maintain, seamless 6mm pixel pitch flexible digital displays in virtually any shape or size to meet each customer’s unique requirements.

In addition to being ultra-lightweight and energy efficient, NanoLumens displays feature a seamless, edge-to-edge picture (up to a brightness of 5,000 nits) that can be viewed from any angle or any distance without color shift or picture drop-off. Designed and engineered to be energy efficient, NanoLumens displays consume significantly less energy per square foot than conventional digital displays. Further underscoring their commitment to eco-friendly technology, the NanoLumens displays are composed of up to 50 percent reclaimed materials and are completely recyclable. What’s more, some new NanoLumens displays can be serviced from the front, making maintenance easier than ever before possible.

Designed and assembled entirely in the United States, NanoLumens displays are now available in both flexible and non-flexible frames in four product lines: NanoFlex™ and NanoWrap™flexible displays; NanoSlim™ non-flexible rectangular displays; and NanoShape™ non-flexible round, square, and triangular displays.

The company’s technology received the 2011 Breakthrough Technology of the Year Award at the American Technology Awards and has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a 2011 future-proof tech trend and was cited by The Wall Street Journal in its 2010 Technology Innovations Awards.

For more information about NanoLumens digital Flex and Non-Flexible Displays:

www.nanolumens.com

or call (678) 421-9694