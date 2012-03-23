Reflect Systems Deploys ReflectView for Plumbing Supplies Distributor

Reflect Systems, Inc. will begin deploying ReflectView for Ferguson, the largest global wholesale distributor of plumbing supplies and the second largest company in the waterworks industry.

The ReflectView software suite will provide Ferguson control over the management, distribution and playback of high-definition media content. It also supports the integration and management of open standards for content and apps created in Flash and web technologies. ReflectView will allow Ferguson to display up-to-date, dynamic messaging and videos that communicate their latest trends, technologies and products.

With its comprehensive in-store rich media solutions (which include a partnership with Christie Digital for rollout implementation), Reflect will help Ferguson’s on-premise displays be strategic, informative and visually compelling for maximum customer engagement.

“Reflect is excited to be working with Ferguson to help the company maximize sales, strengthen brand loyalty and provide a better overall experience for its customers,” said Bill Warren, Chief Executive Officer of Reflect. “Ferguson’s customers are constantly reacting to changes in style and technology, so dynamic digital signage is the perfect fit for a company like Ferguson that is dedicated to keeping its customers on the cutting edge.”

With ReflectView, Ferguson will also be able to provide real-time appointment messaging in showrooms for customers. Ferguson locations consist of the conventional contractor counter, showrooms or a combination of both, so the ReflectView system also allows Ferguson to target customers by location and sales channel within each location.

“Ferguson customers expect exceptional service, quality products and in-depth knowledge. We expect the same from our partners, which is why we chose to work with Reflect,” said John Gillespie, Director of Marketing for Ferguson. “We looked at several other providers and were impressed by Reflect’s successful track record for providing digital solutions to thousands of locations seamlessly. Their software provides us with the ability to customize digital messages and reach more locations with more options for content and control, so we can create dynamic customer experiences more easily and reliably.”

For more information: www.reflectsystems.com