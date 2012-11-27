Analog Way Opens New Headquarters in Antony

Analog Way, designer and manufacturer of Presentation Switchers and Image Converters, recently relocated its headquarters to Antony, near Paris, France.



The new state-of-the-art offices offer significant extra space to better fit Analog Way’s growing activity. In addition, the building complies with the HQE (High Environmental Quality) and the BBC (Low Consumption Building) standards.

“This move comes within the framework of an ambitious corporate improvement project, launched in 2009 with the intention to bring the firm to the next level," said Adrien Corso, Analog Way’s CEO. "Through the three last years, this project has deeply reshaped the company and has boosted our growth beyond expectations. A new generation of talented people joined the team, and we’ve launched a series of successful new products, including the Pulse, the Smart MatriX, and the multiple award-winning Eikos. With the opening of the new headquarters today, we have reached a symbolic milestone in our ongoing change process.”

Among the amenities available, the new building includes extensive conference facilities fully equipped to host training workshops on Analog Way’s existing and upcoming products.

Franck Facon, marketing and communications director at Analog Way, said: “Analog Way entered an ambitious corporate project three years ago. Our new headquarters will allow us to pursue our development by offering expanded space for research and development and customer service. As an example of our customer support, a high-end training program will be implemented on-site. The first training sessions will be organized in early 2013.”

Based in a strategic location near Paris, Analog Way’s new headquarters are well-served by road, rail and air transportation.

New contact details:

2/4 rue Georges Besse

92160 Antony - FRANCE

Tel: +33 (0)1 81 89 08 60

Fax: +33 (0)1 57 19 04 54