OCA Pre-Releases Technical Documents

The OCA Alliance has pre-released a first set of technical documents to its observer members, making it possible to follow up on the process to become an open public standard for professional media network systems.

The Open Control Architecture Alliance was formed to ensure the standardization for a wide interoperability of professional audio equipment. Since its formation in June 2011, the nine full members have been working towards a final technical definition of OCA and it eventually becoming world wide standard.

The following documents are now available to observer members:

• OCF Open Control Architecture Framework

• OCC Open Control Architecture Control Classes

The observer members are encouraged to give their feedback to the OCA Alliance at this early stage of development and will be able to join active membership in the second phase of the standardization process.

A complete list of the observer members is available at the OCA Alliance website oca-alliance.com.