AVnu Convenes Council to Advance Automotive Requirements

AVnu Alliance has formed the AVnu Automotive AVB Gen2 Council (AAA2C), following a kick-off meeting held in September in Regensburg, Germany.

The AAA2C is a committee of automotive industry experts that will collectively identify automotive requirements for future development of the second generation of AVB standards.

Designed to meet the needs of high-quality synchronized audio and video, the current IEEE AVB standards are adopted in many markets including automotive and professional AV. AVB Gen2 is the step forward to meet even more widespread usage of the technology beyond audio and video applications. Now in development within the IEEE, AVB Gen2 expands functionality in areas such as time-sensitive transmission, ultra-low latency, and fault tolerance.

The AVnu Alliance has formed the AAA2C to provide a forum for education and discussion around AVB, and examine the automotive industry's requirements for AVB Gen2. The AAA2C is encouraging participation from AVnu Alliance members and other companies in the automotive industry.

"As industry interest and adoption of AVB continues to grow within the automotive space, now is an opportune time to think about next-generation specifications," said Rick Kreifeldt, AVnu Alliance president and vice president of research and innovation, Harman. "AVnu Alliance is best positioned to bring together key players so we can identify and define future requirements that will broaden the usage of AVB within the vehicle and benefit the automotive industry as a whole."

The AVnu Alliance continues to gain traction in the automotive market, with a growing list of member companies that represent the full ecosystem of automotive technology.

Those interested in joining or learning more about the AAA2C may contact admin@avnu.org.