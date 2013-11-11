Peavey Electronics Releases PVM 44 and PVM 50 Microphones

The What: Peavey Electronics, manufacturer of musical instruments and audio equipment, has released the latest additions to its PVM series of professional microphones with the PVM 44 and PVM 50.





The What Else: Peavey’s line of PVM products utilizes the latest microphone technology to achieve optimum performance and smooth response. Constructed under the highest demands for quality, durability and sound, PVM microphones are built to withstand the rigors of tour use and are available at a price affordable for today’s working musician, the company says.

The Why: The PVM 44 dynamic cardioid microphone and the PVM 50 super cardioid dynamic microphone have been developed for use in live vocal reinforcement and instrument recording environments. Ideal for audio specialists and professional vocalists alike, the microphones include a mic clip and hardshell case.