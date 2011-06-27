Powersoft Releases M Series Amplifiers

Ventura, CA--Powersoft has released the M Series DSP+ETH amplifiers, designed to meet the requirements of professional users in sound reinforcement and fixed installations.
- The M Series DSP+ETH amplifier.
- “The new M Series DSP+ETH amplifiers give the end user access to Powersoft’s digital signal processing engine technology, Ethernet connectivity and system monitoring and control through our powerful Armonía Pro Audio Suite software,” said Ken Blecher, executive vice president of Powersoft Audio Technologies Corp. “The introduction of DSP+ETH was the next logical developmental step to give the growing family of M Series users nearly the same level of flexibility and control enjoyed by our flagship K Series owners. The M Series DSP+ETH represents incredible value for performance, making it the amplifier of choice for the small to medium installation or touring sound system.”
- M Series DSP+ETH features 24bit/48KHz AD/DA converters with 56 bit for internal processing. With two inputs and outputs each for the 2-channel version and four inputs and outputs each for the 4-channel version, the system offers per channel five bi-quad filters for system equalization, eliminating the need for outboard equalizers, plus two crossovers and eight bi-quad filters. Each channel has dual dynamic processors with arbitrary input/output curve and adjustable time constants. To accommodate speaker time alignment, a generous range from zero to 10 ms adjustable delay makes timing the low frequency vs. high frequency speakers easy. The DSP engine delivers up to 114 dB(A) signal to noise ratio (analog in/out) with a 1 ms processing delay time. It also provides a complete set of limiters: Peak with varaiable ratio, RMS, and frequency shaping RMS.
- The high-performance DSP card also offers FIR/IIR filters for accurate crossover control for bi-amped loudspeakers. Crossover filter types include Butterworth, Linkwitz-Riley and Bessel, with adjustable 6dB to 48dB per octave roll off. As the DSP card resides inside the amplifier, settings are safe from accidental or intentional tampering, with monitoring of vital system and amplifier data done via Armonía Pro Audio Suite software. M Series amplifiers access Armonía with the same Ethernet network interface as all Powersoft amplifiers, allowing for preset management and uploading over a network. Locally, the M Series DSP+ETH permits the user to address up to four presets on the rear panel via pushbutton.
- M Series DSP+ETH comes in three 2-channel (M30D DSP+ETH, M20D DSP+ETH, M14D DSP+ETH) and two quad (M50Q DSP+ETH, M28Q DSP+ETH) versions. Each amplifier is housed in a one rack unit, rugged metal case weighing in at 16.3 lbs (7.4 Kg). Powersoft bridgeable switch mode fixed frequency Class D patented outputs provide high quality sound, outstanding damping factor and cooler circuits for stable performances over time for a longer amplifier life and reduced operational costs from power draw and HVAC cooling. Most M Series DSP+ETH models are able to drive 70V/100V constant voltage lines directly without the need of transformers. However, optional TU4 single rack units providing 4-channel transformer outputs may be used for galvanic insulation and other operational voltages not supported by the M Series DSP+ETH amplifiers directly.