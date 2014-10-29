Hosa Tech Announces 2014 Scholarship Winner

Hosa Technology, which provides analog and digital connectivity solutions for the modern musician and audio/video professional, has announced the recipient of its 2014 Hosa Technology Audio Engineering Program Scholarship at Musicians Institute (MI) in Los Angeles: Ms. Danica Renne Garcia. Garcia is a resident of Santa Paula, CA.

The scholarship is now in its second year and is awarded to a new student enrolling in the MI Audio Engineering Program who clearly articulates their career goals in the music industry. Applicants are asked to explain why they should be considered for the scholarship in a 500-word essay.

The Hosa Technology Audio Engineering Program Scholarship is available to students enrolled in the Audio Engineering Program only. The award constitutes a $1,000.00 tuition credit ($1,000.00 per quarter for the first quarter of the program, as long as the recipient maintains satisfactory progress). The scholarship recipient will also receive a voucher for $250 worth of Hosa products at retail value. The recipient of the Hosa Technology Audio Engineering Program Scholarship must maintain full-time enrollment status (12 units) during the full length of the award period.

Asked why she chose to study in the Audio Engineering Program at MI, Garcia shared, “My education has always been extremely important to me. Knowing that MI has a 12:1 student to teacher ratio is one of the main points that sold me on MI. The teaching staff is incredible and the quality of education is phenomenal. They set you up for nothing but success and all you have to supply is the effort and drive. And that is what makes MI one of the most unique schools in my eyes; it’s why I invested my future here. I absolutely adore the vibe around campus, the networking and connection opportunities, and the fact that everyone there is also chasing their biggest dream with no boundaries, the possibilities are limitless.”

Garcia’s eventual plans include pursuing her dream of scoring a movie and dubbing audio into a music video or TV show. She also hopes to open her own recording studio one day, be a lyricist, and also tour the world. “I have many dreams and aspirations,” stated Garcia, “and MI is the school I trust to set me up for success.”

Mayumi Martinez, CEO of Hosa Technology, commented on Garcia’s winning of the Hosa Technology Audio Engineering Program Scholarship. “We are delighted that Ms. Garcia has been selected as the winner of this year’s scholarship. Musicians Institute is a vital link in the education of up and coming musicians and audio engineers, and we are very pleased to be helping her as she works toward her goal of a career in music and audio. I believe our participation in this endeavor allows us to give back to the community while investing in the next generation of music and audio professionals. We look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship with Musicians Institute and wish Ms. Garcia the very best.”

Headquartered in Buena Park, CA, Hosa Technology is the leading supplier of analog and digital connectivity solutions to the musical instrument and professional audio industries. Since the company's inception in 1984, Hosa Technology's consumer-driven inventory has expanded to include a full line of audio, video, and computer products. Enthusiasts and professionals alike rely upon Hosa Technology to deliver world-class performance and value both on the stage and in the studio.