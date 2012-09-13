Music Group Partners with SynAudCon

Music Group, a holding company for pro audio and music product brands, and the corporate parent of Midas, KLARK TEKNIK, Turbosound, Behringer and Bugera, has joined the list of professional audio companies to invest in SynAudCon's corporate sponsorship program.

MUSIC-Group will use SynAudCon's web-based training for their internal tech support staff with the intention of elevating their skill level in the realm of distributed audio systems.

"SynAudCon is hands down the most comprehensive audio training solution in the world," said Steven Young, vice president, installed sound division for the Music Group. "We feel support of SynAudCon is a great investment for our collective future."

Behringer recently debuted their new Eurocom installed sound products, which include a comprehensive line up of commercial grade mixer amplifiers, power amplifiers, ceiling and surface mount loudspeakers that deliver a rich feature set and highest energy efficiency for commercial installers.