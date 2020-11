The VGA Blackout Box is now available, created for smooth transitions between computer slide presentations. The VGA Blackout Box was designed by Lonnie Bedell, an AV technician with over 15 years of experience.

"Previous solutions provide no answers unless you're willing to spend $7500 on a high end switcher. Using the function keys or a cheap VGA switch make the projector go blue," Bedell said.

The VGA Blackout Box is available for $79.95 at vgablackoutbox.com.