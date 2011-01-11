San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Taps VBrick

IP video technology provider VBrick Systems today announced that the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is using its IP video streaming technology to power San Diego County’s Regional Command and Control Communications (3Cs) initiative and ensure that the region’s emergency response teams can quickly collaborate to protect the lives and properties of the communities they serve.

Already a nationally recognized leader in public safety communications, San Diego County’s 3Cs program added streaming video from VBrick to their communications arsenal to complement their video conferencing capabilities and provide first responders with more tools as they work together to ensure public safety.

“With the creation of the Regional Command and Control Communications program in San Diego County we have evolved an already aggressive aerial response apparatus for an enhanced mission to dramatically improve coordination among fire, police and other emergency response professionals,” said Sara Diaz, Emerging Technologies Manager, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. “Partnering with VBrick was the most effective way to harness the incredible power of IP video to rapidly establish situational awareness and execute the coordinated and effective response that is necessary to protect citizens and property of the county.”

After a particularly devastating firestorm in 2003 the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department realized it needed a faster and more reliable method of establishing situational awareness among the disparate fire safety, law enforcement and emergency response units operating in San Diego County. The organization ultimately selected VBrick because the company’s scalable IP video streaming solution allowed first responders to monitor live feeds from cameras mounted on emergency response helicopters and instantly make decisions to ensure a well-coordinated response to emergencies. The 3Cs network installed VBrick encoding appliances at microwave receiver stations located atop six mountains encircling the San Diego region.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is the latest in a series of high-profile state and local government agencies who have turned to VBrick to bolster inter-agency coordination, particularly in the area of emergency first response. Said Michael Rubin, VBrick’s Vice President of Marketing, “We’re particularly proud to play a central role in helping to carry out 3Cs mission to ensure all public safety agencies can better respond to emergencies that occur in San Diego County. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.”