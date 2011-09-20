AES Convention Tech Tour Honors NY's Audio Diversity

New York, NY--AES 131st Convention Committee Chair Jim Anderson reports that Technical Tour Chair Lou Manno and Joel Spector of the AES NY Section have developed a series of tours which dramatically illustrate the scope of NYC’s thriving pro audio community.

“There is so much going on in this town that the most difficult part of the job is making a final choice,” Anderson said. “Lou and Joel have clearly got their fingers on the pulse of the city. Their selections should be of great interest to our attendees.”

AES Convention Technical Tours include:

The Dimenna Center for Classical Music: This recently completed $36 million showcase complex provides an home for the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. Constructed over the past year, the Center shares a West 37th building with the celebrated Baryshnikov Arts Center. The complex was created to serve a multiplicity of music rehearsal, recording, broadcast, teleconferencing, educational and streaming purposes. Featuring an innovative acoustic design developed by Akustiks, LLC, and installed by Masque Sound, DiMenna is highlighted by the Mary Flagler Cary Hall, a 50 x 50 sq. ft. rehearsal/recording studio with a 30-foot high ceiling.

Brooklyn Phono: Dedicated to extending the life of vinyl in the Digital Age, this Sunset Park-based facility recycles old LPs with a large shredder, then feeds the used vinyl into a press to create brand new albums. Opened by Thomas Bernich in 2003, the plant has grown from pressing 2000 LPs a month to over 10,000 today. Catering primarily to indie-rock labels. Brooklyn Phono has developed a healthy niche in today’s diverse music world.

Sear Sound: This legendary studio has hosted world-class artists ranging from Steely Dan and Bjork to Lou Reed, Bono, Wilco and Norah Jones. Created by Walter Sear, an unswerving proponent of analog technology, Sear Sound is recognized as a one of the world’s best-maintained facilities. Mr. Sear’s collection of rare analog gear includes 224 classic microphones, and tape machines from Abbey Road Studios, once used by The Beatles.

KAS Music and Sound: Built in 1921 as NY’s ‘Hollywood East Back Lot,’ the Kaufman Astoria Film/TV production complex has hosted stars ranging from Charlie Chaplin to Bill Cosby and the Muppets. The KAS 2,400 sq. ft. Studio A live room, offers 2 large iso chambers and 550 sq. ft. LEDE control room able to comfortably house a 70 piece orchestra, a 120 voice chorus, or solo performers. The 450 sq. ft. Studio B is utilized for movies, TV ADR, pre-records, voice-overs, and smaller music projects. Since opening in 1984, KAS has produced thousands of diverse recording sessions.

The Marquis Theatre: Opened in 1986 this Broadway venue was designed to provide maximum comfort for audiences and actors alike, while maintaining a feeling of intimacy. The theater features an expansive backstage area, high ceilings, state-of-the-art acoustics, wide aisles and 1,611 seats. Among the hit musicals hosted by this showcase are: Me and My Girl, Gypsy, Man of La Mancha, The Goodbye Girl, Damn Yankees, Victor/Victoria, Peter Pan, Annie Get Your Gun and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

NBC Broadcast Centeral at 30 Rock: A world-famous address, this major complex serves as NBC’s national nerve center. Among the many busy TV and radio studios housed within the massive complex, is Studio 8-H. One of the world’s first ‘floating rooms,’ 8-H originally housed Arturo Toscanini and the NBC Orchestra. Since Oct. 11, 1975, it has been home to SNL.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center: Since its debut in 1997, this iconic venue has served as a model for programming, audience diversity, education initiatives, and plays a pivotal role in returning nightlife and economic activity to Newark, NJ’s largest urban community. The sixth largest performing arts center in the U.S., NJPAC has welcomed such world renowned artists as: Yo-Yo Ma; Bob Dylan; Lauryn Hill; Alvin Ailey the Berlin State Opera Orchestra; the Royal Danish Ballet; the Vienna Boys Choir; Sting and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.

Soundtrack Post: This expansive 12,000 sq. ft., NYC-based post-production complex features two large mixing stages, ADR, Foley, large music library and a full range of editorial services (including production office space for long and short term clients). Specializing in servicing both major and independent filmmakers, recent Soundtrack clients include such EMMY nominated programs as: Boardwalk Empire; The Good Wife; The Big C; Mildred Pierce; Law & Order Special Victim's Unit; If God is Willing and da Creek Don't Rise and CSI:NY.