High-Tech Amenities at Georgia’s Clarence Brown Conference Center

It’s a supreme irony, and major pet peeve: some of the most significant technology conferences and tradeshows gather frequently in expo centers with outdated technology, spotty Wi-Fi, and bare-bones connectivity. We can do so better than this. Just look at the Clarence Brown Conference Center in Georgia which is setting a new standard for AV in meeting spaces.

Applied Global Technologies (AGT) recently completed an AV upgrade the Clarence Brown Conference Center, an event venue located in Cartersville, Georgia, which specializes in corporate meetings, trade shows, social events, and educational training events. AGT led Clarence Brown’s transition from analog to digital systems in their collaborative environments by designing, installing, and programming Crestron solutions into the facility’s AV systems and infrastructure. The company says that the future-proof environment will improve functionality of the spaces for Clarence Brown and its customers.

Having previously employed VGA-compatible Crestron systems in their facilities, the Clarence Brown Conference Center wished to upgrade their audiovisual infrastructure to digital systems, as well as add HDMI connectivity. AGT brought more consistency to the conference center’s AV experience by advancing their systems with new solutions from Crestron, including DigitalMedia and AirMedia, as well as master touch panels with end-user control. Crestron DigitalMedia is an HD video distribution solution that manages and distributes digital AV and control signals while delivering 1080p and 4K resolution to the displays throughout the conference center.

Complementing the new DigitalMedia system is Crestron AirMedia, which connects almost any mobile device or desktop to a room display. AGT upgraded the infrastructure in several interior spaces of the conference center, including the Etowah Ballroom, Carter Hall, Stilesboro Hall and the Executive Boardroom. Moving forward, AGT will manage and maintain the audiovisual upgrade for Clarence Brown with service and support from their Help Desk.

“AGT is excited to add Clarence Brown Conference Center to our audio visual portfolio,” said Mark Cray, CEO of AGT. “We were able to enhance their audiovisual environments with the latest technology, a goal we consistently strive to achieve for our customers. The Clarence Brown Conference Center fosters excellent collaboration facilities, and we look forward to helping them reach their audio visual goals in the future.”

“In the ever-changing world of technology, working with AGT was a sound decision,” stated Penny Davis, Clarence Brown Conference Center general manager. “We have ventured to offer the best AV collaboration to our clients. AGT’s knowledge of the Crestron systems, and their proximity to maintain our desire to accomplish this goal, made AGT a compelling choice for this transition.”

Clarence Brown officials believe that audiovisual technology should always enhance your meeting, which is why they offer guests the choice of new mounted projectors with mechanical screens or Smart Boards depending classroom needs and learning objectives. The 14,000 square foot ballroom offers up to five mechanical screens each with a lift-mounted projector.

Carter Hall, the center’s 300-seat theaterstyle lecture hall, features high-end projection and up to two podiums with stationary microphones and two additional wireless microphones. The Executive Board Room which seats 18 offers an 80-inch interactive monitor with a camera and video conferencing capability. Electrical outlets and VGA inputs in the center of the table allow for multiple connections for presentations without leaving the comfortable, ergonomic chair.

INFO



APPLIED GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES

www.appliedglobal.com

THE CLARENCE BROWN CONFERENCE CENTER

www.brownconferencecenter.com



KEY ELEMENTS FOR THE OPERATIONS MANAGER

AV Technology Editors: How are the new AV products/systems affecting your IT & Wi-Fi networks, if at all?

Clay Willis, Operations Manager, Clarence Brown Conference Center: With the addition of the new digital AV system, we have not experienced any negative impact on our IT or Wi-Fi networks.

How did you & your team justify the investment to your company or stakeholders?

Clay Willis: We are a state-of-the-art LEED Gold facility that values the latest technology for ease-of-use for our staff and especially our guest presenters. For us to stay competitive in the meeting market, it was imperative for us to be ahead of the industry curve. The AGT team has given us the capability to be ahead of the industry for years to come.

Will all users in your organization be easily able to use the AV systems?

Clay Willis: The touch-panel system with drag and drop capability gives a simple manner by which to designate sources and assign outputs. An added diagnostic tool helps us quickly troubleshoot simple AV issues and bring quick resolutions to perceived major issues.

Will the AV systems flood your help desk with service calls?

Clay Willis: We had previously used a wireless system but AGT provided us with a more reliable wired system which gives more consistent functionality. The ease of use of the touch panel gives presenters the power to adjust their own content and speech volumes which keeps them happy and our staff out of their meeting space.