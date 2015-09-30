Herman Integration Services Announces Move

Herman Integration Services, a provider of technical labor resources to professional AV systems integrators nationwide, is moving to a new location in Tampa, FL effective September 26. The new office will allow Herman to expand its facility in order to accommodate recent and future growth.

“Herman-IS experienced year-over-year sales growth of 30% for the first half of 2015,” said Chris Bianchet, president of Herman Integration Services. “At our current location, there was simply no additional place to expand. Our new location will enhance efficiency and allow us to grow and provide additional services for our customers, new amenities for employees, and room for expansion.”



At 6,500 square feet, the new facility is almost double the existing facility and meets Herman’s growth plans for the next five years. The new headquarters is located at 13400 Wright Circle, Unit E6, Tampa, FL 33626.