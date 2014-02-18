Planar Demos 84-inch Interactive Display with Gorilla Glass

At the Digital Signage Expo 2014 in Las Vegas, Planar recently unveiled its new 84-inch 4K Planar UltraRes Touch with ERO featuring Corning Gorilla Glass.

Planar Ultra Res Touch featuring Corning Gorilla Glass



According to Planar, "by combining Planar’s Extended Ruggedness and Optics (ERO) optical glass bonding technology with Gorilla Glass, the 84-inch 4K Planar UltraRes Touch is durable and scratch resistant, making it suitable for digital signage and public venue applications."

Planar UltraRes Touch now also supports up to 32 simultaneous touch points, offering multi-user applications including collaboration walls and touch tables.



“The addition of Corning Gorilla Glass to our proprietary ERO optical bonding technology enhances the performance of the Planar UltraRes Touch display,” said Becky Connors, product marketing manager at Planar Systems. “By increasing the number of touch points, we’ve made it possible for organizations to create immersive experiences.”

For retail stores, museums, hospitality and corporate lobbies, Planar UltraRes Touch provides the features necessary for corporate meeting rooms where touch capability helps group collaboration.

With Planar's ERO technology, Corning Gorilla Glass is optically bonded to the LCD cell using a proprietary process providing durability. The ERO process keeps out dust and moisture and improves image contrast by eliminating the air gap between the display and the glass. Gorilla Glass enables a substantially-thinner design, and it better resists scratches that can cause the glass to break. Due to the Gorilla Glass’ thinness, parallax and the resulting touch errors are reduced, weight is decreased, while touch sensitivity and display responsiveness are improved.

“We are thrilled for the launch of Planar’s 84-inch UltraRes Touch featuring the world’s largest piece of Gorilla Glass,” said David Loeber, business director for Large Cover Glass at Corning Incorporated.

Planar UltraRes Touch offers a narrow bezel of just 1.3 inches, providing a backdrop for high resolution content. It has a mounted depth of only 3.6 inches, making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for protruding objects in public environments. The display supports both landscape and portrait orientation, and a logo-free bezel makes it equally practical to use the display in either mode.

With a native 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160, Planar UltraRes Touch provides four times the resolution of a full HD display—even at short viewing distances for touch users.

Planar UltraRes Touch displays come standard with Planar MediaPlex software, which allows up to eight directly attached sources to be viewed, four at a time, in 42-inch diagonal full HD quadrants. Upon command, any of the quadrants can be upscaled to fill the entire 4K display area. This feature provides a way to display both touch and non-touch content on the same display.