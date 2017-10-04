HedgeHog Consoles Return To High End Systems

High End Systems will resume exclusive distribution for HOG4 HedgeHog console products. Customers can now purchase HedgeHog 4 products directly from authorized High End Systems dealers and distributors, and the company retains the single point of initial distribution for our entire console line.

HOG4 HedgeHog

HedgeHog consoles are built for travel, compact and lightweight. School theaters, nightclubs, corporate events, medium-scale rental events and Houses of Worship are the HedgeHog 4's natural habitat. HedgeHog 4 consoles share the same programming layout and capability as their larger brothers, and can happily load show files from any console in the range.In the coming months, High End Systems will be introducing a new series of console training videos.