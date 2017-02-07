HDBaseT Expands to IP

The HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry group tasked with promoting and advancing the HDBaseT standard, has announced the development of an extension to the HDBaseT standard to support an HDBaseT over IP specification, and address the evolving needs of the audiovisual sector.

HDBaseT over IP expands the current capabilities of the existing HDBaseT solutions today. It brings several benefits, such as the availability of a standardized solution over Ethernet physical layer (PHY), promoting 5Play interoperability among different vendors; connecting the traditional pro AV and IP worlds, while leveraging existing installations; increased versatility to integrate different products, from in-room, point-to-point to large-scale, cross-campus installations; pro AV-grade robustness and quality of service for unicast and multicast sessions, not yet available in alternative AV-over-IP solutions today; and compliance with HDCP.

The introduction of HDBaseT over an Ethernet PHY is a key element towards accomplishing the alliance’s goal of providing a holistic approach to all use cases and market sectors, simplifying the transmission of high-throughput content over any medium.

“HDBaseT over IP brings unprecedented modularity and breadth of scope to the existing HDBaseT solutions available today,” said Micha Risling, chair of the HDBaseT Alliance marketing committee. “Whether over a 10G, 5G, 2.5G, or even 1G Ethernet PHY, HDBaseT over IP expands the realm of possibilities for AV professionals. It allows our customers combining traditional HDBaseT installations with HDBaseT-over-IP deployment networking the in-room to the cross-campus, with increased ease and flexibility. By standardizing HDBaseT over IP, the alliance continues to attend to the changing demands of our industry.”

An HDBaseT-over-IP solution will be showcased at the HDBaseT Alliance Stand at ISE 2017 (Stand 5-S85).

Valens, HDBaseT Alliance founder and developer of the technology, has developed an initial HDBaseT-over-IP draft specification, which has been accepted by the HDBaseT Alliance. The alliance expects to release its own draft by June 2017.