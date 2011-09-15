Hochiki Offers FireNET Certification

Hochiki America has announced a free, 2-day FireNET Certification Training course.

The free course will teach attendees how to install and program Hochiki America’s FireNET analog addressable control panel and VoiceNET voice evacuation system. The certification will teach the skills and give access to buy and install Hochiki America’s advanced fire systems for applications exceeding 30,000 points of protection.

The course includes a FireNET installation manual, Loop Explorer software, VoiceNET training manual & the latest fire systems programming software.

In order to qualify for the Certificate of Completion, attendees must attend both days and pass an open book exam of the materials learned at the end of each training day. Attendees are required to bring a laptop running Microsoft Windows 95 or later.

Course dates are as follows. All courses are held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dallas, TX September 15-16

New Orleans, LA September 19-20

Houston, TX September 22-23

Albuquerque, NM September 26-27

San Antonio, TX September 29-30

Doraville, GA September 29-30

Providence, RI October 12-13

Tampa, FL October 12-13

Pennsauken, NJ October 17-18

Elmsford, NY October 20-21

Greensboro, NC October 25-26

Nashville, TN November 3-4