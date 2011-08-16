Off the Shelf

True Value Adds AV Hardware to In-Store Experience



(Left) WildCard Home Theater provided True Value by Ideal with an extensive AV system consisting of a number of high-end components, including control by RTI. (Right) For system control and automation, WildCard utilized a RTI XP-8 remote control processor, two K4 touchpanel controllers, and a T3-V universal handheld controller.

WALTHAM, MA—With its store in Waltham, MA, True Value by Ideal wanted to demonstrate commitment to its customers and the environment through the use of cutting-edge technologies. To accomplish this, the store required an AV system that would allow it to show True Value by Ideal’s installed products, how-to videos, ads, and promotions to shoppers.

Furthermore, employees needed a control system that provided simple and intuitive control of every different display and speaker zone from anywhere in the store, while automating lighting and heating systems to reduce energy consumption.

To meet its goals, True Value by Ideal turned to WildCard Home Theater, a full-service AV systems integration company. WildCard provided True Value by Ideal with an extensive AV system consisting of a number of high-end components located throughout the store, including 16 42-inch Panasonic displays, two ChyTV HD digital signage displays, and Bose and Niles speakers. Behind the scenes, the system includes a Key Digital 16x16 matrix switcher with 32 multiformat baluns, a Niles ZR-6 multi-zone receiver, an Escient iPod dock, two Marantz DVD players, a Sirius radio tuner, a music on hold (MOH) system, and two satellite boxes.

For system control and automation, WildCard utilized an RTI XP-8 remote control processor, two K4 touchpanel controllers, and a T3-V universal handheld controller. The XP-8’s ability to communicate through two-way RS-232 or IP over ethernet allows it to control virtually any device in True Value by Ideal’s store, including the lighting and heating systems, and receive feedback via pre-built drivers.

Blending into any room’s interior, the K4 offers a 6.4-inch full VGA resolution touchscreen LCD and powerful features, such as direct IR control, four composite/S-video inputs, ethernet connectivity and full two-way control with RTI processors. For intuitive handheld control anywhere throughout the store, the T3-V’s 3.5-inch touch screen offers a full VGA-resolution, high-contrast LCD display.

The system at True Value by Ideal provides a unique and informative shopping experience. Customers can receive information about the store’s products and how-to guides through a variety of media including DVDs, PowerPoint presentations, live TV, and digital signage. With RTI’s solutions, employees have complete control of the entire AV system throughout the store. Furthermore, the store’s heating and lighting systems are automated and the AV components are on timers. This system management technique adds a green element to the store by preventing equipment from running when it doesn’t need to, in turn, saving energy and reducing True Value by Ideal’s environmental footprint.