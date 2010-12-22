Epson Adds Two to PowerLite Pro G-Series of Projectors

Epson has added two additional high-definition models to the PowerLite Pro G-series installation projector line – the PowerLite Pro G5450WUNL and G5750WUNL. Designed for medium to large custom installations in corporations, higher-education, and houses of worship, these full-featured, professional projectors include a wide range of cutting edge technologies and collaboration features.

“Ideal for creative, defense, engineering, and medical industries, the addition of these two WUXGA resolution models perfectly rounds out the Epson PowerLite Pro G-Series line to deliver true high-definition quality,” said Sean Gunduz, product manager, Projectors, Epson America. “In addition, these models deliver cutting-edge technology with improved image quality, reliability, and networking advancements that are necessary for high-end installations.”

The PowerLite Pro G5450WUNL and G5750WUNL are WUXGA projectors, delivering 1920 x 1200 native resolution and high-quality widescreen images. The PowerLite Pro G5450WUNL offers 4,000 lumens of color and white light output2 and the PowerLite Pro G5750WUNL offers 4,500 lumens of color and white light output.

Image Quality Features

The Epson PowerLite Pro G5450WUNL and G5750WUNL offer several features to meet the needs of today’s installers, including top-of-the-line reliability, durability and color performance. Additional benefits include:

- C2Fine Technology: Along with advanced vertical alignment technology, provides high contrast for deeper blacks and vivid images

- DICOM Simulation Mode3: Specialized imaging uses standardized grayscale to reproduce medical images, such as x-rays, for medical training and education

- Six-Axis Color Adjustment: Allows users to customize colors by adjusting the hue, saturation, and brightness of RGBCMY (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, yellow) for special projection materials such as high-quality photographs or artwork

- Advanced Sharpness: Allows users to adjust sharpness more precisely for thin, thick, vertical, and horizontal line enhancements

- Test Patterns: Four new test patterns are included for different applications to make setup and image customization easy

Other Advanced Features on the PowerLite Pro G-Series:

These new models also offer advanced features and functionality for high-end custom installation scenarios, including:

- Split Screen: Gives presentation flexibility with two side-by-side windows and three layout options; video and presentation materials run simultaneously for added convenience

- Multi-PC Projection: Allows up to four computers to simultaneously project via the network with a four-way split-screen; another 12 computers can be in stand-by for amazing collaboration flexibility

- Monitor and Control: Epson Easy Management® allows for network monitoring, maintenance scheduling, and email alerts to be sent via LAN

- Crestron RoomView Enabled: Extends ROI for users who have already invested in Crestron RoomView to control and manage Epson projectors over a network, without the need of an A/V control box

- Network Content Distribution: Epson EasyMP® allows content to be sent over IP remotely, either wired or wirelessly with optional wireless module, including broadcast messages and presentations with both video and audio

- Advanced Connectivity: Includes two digital inputs, HDMI and DVI-D, a computer VGA port, two audio-in, USB, Hardwire remote, five BNC, Monitor Out, RS-232, and optional Quick-Connect Wireless

- Web Remote Control: Allows basic projector functions to be controlled via a computer on the LAN instead of, or in addition to, using the projector remote control

These new projectors offer the same advanced features as all PowerLite Pro G-series units, including 3LCD, 3-chip technology, closed captioning, functional design elements including simple lamp and air filter replacement, optional wireless, digital connectivity with HDMI and DVI-D, centered lens design, an impressive range of horizontal and vertical lens shift, Quick Corner® for easy image positioning, off-axis tilt function for installation flexibility, and five optional lenses including a rear-projection lens.