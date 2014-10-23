HARMAN’s Martin’s Incandescent Light Refurbishment Program

HARMAN’s Martin Professional is bringing back its MAC TW1 Tungsten wash light as a certified refurbished product to satisfy the global demands of lighting professionals. All Martin MAC TW1 refurbished fixtures will bear a “pre-owned /certified by Martin” label and meet the same performance standards and quality level of new Martin products.

MAC TW1 Tungsten wash light

“We are thrilled to see that the MAC TW1 is still a valued moving light, especially in theater and TV applications where best possible light quality is important for LD´s and camera personnel,” said Markus Klüsener, Product Manager for stage lighting at Martin Professional. “Whilst LED technology is constantly improving on efficiency and light quality and finds its way into more and more applications and markets, we truly acknowledge that there is, as yet, no light source available on the market that beats the quality of the incandescent light. For certain applications, that superior light quality is needed, and we are pleased we can continue to support this need with the MAC TW1.”

Ideal for stage and studio lighting, the MAC TW1 utilizes an incandescent lamp that provides high-quality optics with soft beam edges and uniform light/color output to ensure even distribution across projected surfaces. The MAC TW1 operates in three modes—Normal, Studio and Silent—which are selectable from a lighting desk and features a unique heat management system which traps heat and silently dissipates it through the back of the fixture. A CMY color mixing system that ensures smooth transitions and delivers a multitude of vibrant colors ranging from saturated deep hues to soft pastels.