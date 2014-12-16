HARMAN’S AKG Introduces APS4 Antenna Power Splitter

Providing even more options for owners of its range of wireless microphone systems, HARMAN’s AKG is introducing the new APS4 antenna power splitter. The APS4 antenna power splitter can be operated in an extended frequency range of 470 to 952 MHz for maximum flexibility and is available for DMS700, WMS4500, WMS470 and WMS420 receivers.



The APS4 features multiple technical improvements including a flat frequency response. It is a wide-band UHF active antenna power splitter that can feed up to four receivers with the RF signal coming from one pair of antennas. It also supplied power to all connected receivers via BNC cables (each of which is individually protected against short-circuits).

Adjustable RF-level attenuation settings guarantee maximum operating distance, even when using difference cable lengths and different types of cables. The APS4 comes in a rugged half-rack metal housing and works with all active and passive AKG antennas available on the market (including the RA4000 B/W, RA4000 W, SRA2 B/W and SRA2 W).

For easy system setup, the APS4 is shipped with additional accessories, including 10 BNC antenna cables (MKPS), plus a rackmount unit (RMU4000) that includes two antenna front-mount cables.

Two rear panel antenna inputs provide a 12 VDC supply voltage for powering up to three active elements per antenna path--for example, one active antenna (RA4000 B/W or SRA2 B/W) and two AB4000 antenna boosters connected to one RF input. Also located on the rear panel are two sets of four BNC antenna output connectors for feeding up to four diversity receivers and two additional antenna outputs for cascading up to three further APS4 devices. Remote power for antennas and receivers makes installation even easier.

The APS4 also features a new black front for a sleeker appearance. APS4 sets are available in four different power supply variants: EU, US, UK or none included.