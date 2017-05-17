HARMAN Releases Connected PA App Public Beta

HARMAN Professional Solutions announced the public beta of the HARMAN Connected PA mobile app for iOS and Android, available now. The HARMAN Connected PA is a complete, integrated system of live sound products that allows musicians and performers at any skill level to quickly and easily get professional results. The Connected PA app is at the center of the system and provides one centralized interface for full audio system setup, configuration and control for products in the Connected PA product family.



“The HARMAN Connected PA simplifies setup for PA systems and makes it easy to achieve great live sound quality, regardless of prior experience with traditional sound systems,” said Noel Larson, Senior Global Manager, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “The HARMAN Connected PA is the first completely integrated live sound system that makes it easy to set up and get professional sound in minutes, and the groundbreaking HARMAN Connected PA mobile app provides essential controls for the entire system. With the app and an iOS or Android device, musicians can streamline speaker and mixer setup, get amazing vocal and instrument sounds with genre-specific presets, instantly recall settings by just plugging in and much more. Now, musicians can focus on what matters most—playing music.”

Connected PA products are embedded with HARMAN’s exclusive ioSYS technology, which enables the different elements of the PA to recognize each other and be configured automatically with the HARMAN Connected PA app. The app automatically identifies and configures connected equipment, provides setup wizards for quick and easy system configuration, and offers access from a variety of devices, including iOS and Android tablets. Compatible products currently include: Soundcraft Ui12*, Ui16*, and Ui24R digital mixers, JBL PRX800** loudspeakers, dbx Di1 active direct box, AKG P5i microphone and AKG MDAi dynamic microphone adapter for Connected PA

HARMAN plans to add additional new products to the Connected PA family to provide musicians with greater versatility and adaptable performance.