Harman Professional Opens New Technology Center In Salt Lake City

Harman Professional opened its new technology center in Salt Lake City, UT. The 50,000-square-foot facility employs 165 and houses the company’s signal processing business unit professional systems development and integration group, responsible for the development of HiQnet networking software, corporate technology group, and the Harman Professional Training Center. The facility is located at the foot of the Wasatch Mountains in the high-tech South Jordan RiverPark area of Salt Lake City.

“By bringing our resources and our talented engineering, design, and research staff under one roof we have created a world-class facility that will enable us to be more efficient in all elements of our day-to-day operations than ever before,” said T.J. Smith, general manager, Harman professional signal processing business unit.

Harman's professional signal processing business unit develops and supports professional audio products used by musicians, studios, houses of worship, theaters, and large venues such as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers. Their iconic brands include Lexicon, dbx, BSS Audio, and DigiTech. The technology developed at Harman Signal Processing is also used in larger audio systems applications for other Harman brands JBL Professional, Crown Audio, Soundcraft, and Studer.

Harman’s corporate technology group leads the company’s cutting-edge research efforts and the development of Harman International products and technologies. The Harman signal processing business unit is responsible for product engineering, development, sales, marketing, and administration of the DigiTech, Lexicon Pro, dbx, and BSS Audio brands.

The Harman Professional Training Center was created to train audio professionals in the use of the company’s products and HiQNet audio system control software. The center includes four studios/sound rooms, provides in-depth, instructor-led training, and also provides the opportunity for professional certification for Harman products and systems.

“Harman Professional is evolving to meet the changing needs of our customers worldwide,” said John Fitzgerald, vice president and general manager of Harman amplifier and signal processing business units. “This facility underscores our commitment to investing in our employees and providing them with the resources to build, service and support the best professional audio products available.”