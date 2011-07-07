BenQ Expands U.S. Distribution

BenQ has partnered with four IT distributors to expand availability for its computer monitors in the U.S.

Under the agreements, D&H Distributing, Ingram Micro, Tech Data, and Stampede will distribute and provide technical support for a wide range of LED backlight monitor models from the company's G, BL, XL, V, and E series for business, gaming, entertainment, and home and home-office applications.

"We're proud to partner with these four well-known and well-respected distributors to expand our U.S. distribution model and bring our monitors to a wider audience," said Lars Yoder, president of BenQ America Corp. "Our LED backlight monitors have met with tremendous success in international markets, and we are ready to build on that momentum and expand our brand beyond projectors in the U.S. D&H Distributing, Ingram Micro, Tech Data, and Stampede will be instrumental in helping us achieve wider market penetration."

D&H Distributing, Ingram Micro, Tech Data, and Stampede will carry nine monitor models from BenQ's G, BL, XL, V, and E series, with new models to be available shortly. The monitors feature LED backlight technology for optimized color and brightness performance.

For work or play at home, the G series features 21.5-inch to 24-inch widescreen HD monitors. The units offer an Eco mode to reduce power consumption by up to 67 percent and a five-millisecond response time.

For businesses, the 22-inch and 24-inch widescreen BL series monitors feature an automatic eye-protect sensor to reduce eye fatigue, while an anti-glare, matte-finish panel keeps distracting reflections to a minimum. To save energy, the monitors automatically switch to Eco mode when the user steps away from his or her desk, and switch back to normal mode when the user returns.

With a 120-Hz refresh rate and two-millisecond response time, the 23.6-inch XL series monitor was developed specifically for professional gamers. A display mode hotkey allows users to instantly switch between 17-inch, 19-inch, 19-inch widescreen, and 22-inch widescreen formats. The monitor offers an FPS mode specific for shooter games, and is certified as NVIDIA 3D Vision-ready.