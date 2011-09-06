ClearOne Acquires MagicBox

Salt Lake City, UT--ClearOne has announced its acquisition of MagicBox, as part of the company's broader strategy to capitalize on emerging market opportunities as audio video, information technology, unified communications and traditional digital signage converge to meet enterprise and commercial multimedia needs.

"The combined expertise of the two companies brings to the market the only complete, end-to-end digital signage content management and IP streaming solution," said Zee Hakimoglu, chairman and CEO of ClearOne. "The MagicBox content management and control technology and their industry leading database integration software are the perfect compliments to ClearOne's StreamNet systems."

Privately-held MagicBox, headquartered in Corvallis, OR and founded in 1995, designs, develops and markets a variety of hardware and software solutions to deliver digital content and information to digital displays.

"MagicBox and ClearOne have complementary products for a broad spectrum of applications," said Tom Searcy, founder of MagicBox. "One of the single-most challenging requirements for any digital signage provider is the ability to distribute content over a wide-area network while maintaining control and scheduling alignment. StreamNet technology delivers low-latency HD distribution over IP which is a perfect fit with MagicBox's content creation, scheduling, database integration and digital signage domain expertise."