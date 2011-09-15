RGB Lights Adds FlexiFlex Touring Truss

RGB Lights has announced a new FlexiFlex Touring Truss specifically created to simplify and speed up large format video installations using FlexiFlex - a flexible, modular LED video system.

An integrated cable and power management system allows stagehands and technicians to set up faster and with fewer connections. The 24-inch x 12-inch box truss is designed to house power supply, power distribution and networking components. FlexiFlex Touring Truss can support 50-100 millimeter FlexiFlex panels up to 60 feet high.

The HUD/GT-compatible system is available in 4-, 8-, and 10-foot standard lengths and utilizes pin/spigot connections. It’s stackable for easy load-in and load-out and the cart system is designed for 1/3 truck pack to simplify transport. All components are designed to be easily serviced in the field by the users’ own onsite technicians.