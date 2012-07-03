Prysm Mourns Loss of Jason Litt

With sadness, the NewBay staff learned Friday of the passing of Jason Litt. Jason was a relatively recent addition to the staff at Prysm, Inc., and one of the most highly respected members of the AV design community. As a colleague at RTKL-the architecture, planning and design firm that Jason was part of for some five years prior to joining Prysm last year-commented, Jason was more than a design consultant, he was "a futurist and a choreographer for your designs."

Prysm provided information about contributions to Jason's family, in the press release issued Friday:

It is with a deep sense of sadness, we have to inform you that Jason Litt - vice president of NA sales at Prysm passed away prematurely yesterday.

Jason was a rising star in life and here at Prysm, Inc. He made valuable contributions to the projects at many of our customers with his brilliance in AV, architectural design and strong business knowledge.

Jason was a friend, trusted colleague and mentor to all of us. He had an infectious positive attitude combined with a sincere dedication and professionalism that will be missed by us all.

He leaves behind his wife Michele, and their daughter Arin.

If you wish to make contributions to Jason's family, please send your checks made out to Michele Litt, and forward them to:

Susan Kent

Prysm, Inc.

180 Baytech Drive, Suite 200

San Jose, CA 95134

skent@prysm.com +1.408.586.1107 DIR +1.831.535.3672 MOB



We will forward your contributions as we receive them to Michele.



Thank you for your understanding and support during these difficult times for his immediate family and for us at Prysm.

In the coming weeks, we will be announcing plans to recognize his great accomplishments and contributions over the years.