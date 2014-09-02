Harman Hosts Training for Empire PRO Dealers

On Thursday, September 18, HARMAN will host a full day of training for Empire PRO’s dealers. Empire PRO and HARMAN are proud to partner in presenting a full day of training, demos and JBL Technology Center tour at the state-of-the-art HARMAN facility in Northridge.

The trainings will cover system design, best practices, products, special tools and tips by JBL, Crown, Soundcraft, AKG, dbx and Martin Professional.

Empire PRO continues to make training and education a top priority in 2014. The pro AV distributor aims to be the most supportive and empowering distribution partner for AV professionals, such as installers, integrators, contractors, event productions, retailers, and rental/staging companies.

Executive vice president sales at HARMAN, Scott Robbins said, “Harman Professional looks for distribution partners that create value through education, exceptional customer service, timely deliveries to their customers, and focus on a controlled distribution model that creates incremental selling opportunities. Empire PRO excels in these areas and we are happy to have Empire PRO as a distribution partner for Harman and to support their training efforts.”

Event schedule:

10AM-12PM - 70 Volt Training w/ Rick Hamlet

Part 1 - Preparation, Objectives and Coverage

Part 2 - SPL & Equalization

12PM-1PM – Lunch

1PM-3PM - 70 Volt Training (including ceiling demo)

Part 3 - Speaker Layout



Part 4 – Subwoofers

3PM-4PM - Live Sound presentation w/ Paul Bauman



Line array and digital consoles featuring VTX-20 & VTX-F series, Vi-3000 & Si-Expression

4PM-5PM - Facility Tour

5PM-5:30PM - Martin Demo Room