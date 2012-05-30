NewBay Media Hires Steven Nesbitt

New York, NY--NewBay Media (System Contractor's parent company) has named Steven Nesbitt to its AV/Consumer Electronics team as director of business development.

In his new position, Nesbitt will be responsible for East Coast sales and emerging growth categories for TWICE, as well as strategic accounts for Healthcare AV, CEDIA Daily, and Residential Systems. He is also charged with expanding NewBay’s integrated marketing solutions in print, digital, and events.

Prior to joining NewBay, Nesbitt was vice president of sales/publisher for EH Publishing, including responsibilities for CE Pro and Commercial Integrator.

“Steve is an excellent addition to our team,” said Adam Goldstein, executive vice president/group publishing director for NewBay Media’s AV/Consumer Electronics Group. “His well-proven skills and extensive knowledge of our industries make him the ideal candidate to grow our business in both existing categories and new ones.”

Nesbitt will be expanding NewBay’s presence in several emerging growth categories such as active sports and wireless devices. In addition to supporting the AV/CE Group’s sales teams, he will also be working with NewBay’s partners to develop new integrated programs that take advantage of all the marketing solutions NewBay provides, including digital, print, events, and social media.

“This is an exciting industry to a part of, and NewBay Media reflects that with their diverse brands and market-leading initiatives,” Nesbitt said. “This is a dynamic group with complete coverage of the CE and AV markets, and I am looking forward to working with the team to extend their unparalleled reach even further.”