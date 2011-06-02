Frost & Sullivan Honors Utah Scientific

Salt Lake City, UT--Utah Scientific has been awarded the 2011 Global Customer Service Leadership Award in the video switcher category for the third consecutive time by the growth partnership company Frost & Sullivan.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the unbiased, third-party award recognizes Utah Scientific's team for having the creativity and dedication required to deliver excellence and adhere to best industry practices.

Specifically, Frost & Sullivan applauded Utah Scientific for its 10-year, no-fee warranty and commitment to long-term customer relationships.

"The constantly evolving video switchers market presents diverse market challenges to the vendors. The best way to succeed in this market is by displaying a fine understanding of customer needs and requirements. Utah Scientific has, over the years, displayed a tremendous flair in this area through exemplary service and support, helping the company to cement its reputation in the market," said Frost & Sullivan research analyst, Sashankh Kale.

"At Utah Scientific, we work hard every day to satisfy our customers by delivering and supporting the reliable products they want," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "Our success is a direct result of that hard work, and sometimes it pays off in other ways, too. This latest award from Frost & Sullivan is one example. We are grateful to have our efforts acknowledged by an objective, knowledgeable, and well-regarded company."