XL Events Supplies Golden Joystick Awards

XL Events supplied LED screens, projection, cameras / HD PPU and crew to the high profile hmv sponsored 2012 GamesMaster Golden Joystick Awards – the world’s most popular video games awards – celebrating the best in the gaming industry.



The ceremony – celebrating its 30th anniversary - was staged at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel, London, UK.

It was the first time that XL has been involved in the event, brought onboard by production company Reality Ltd. with whom they have worked on numerous other occasions. XL Events’ Paul Wood project managed, working closely with Reality's Paul Corrick on the design, presentation and specification of the video equipment.

The event took place during the afternoon, and for the first time ever, a livestream of the ceremony was hosted on YouTube.

XL Events installed a 10 metre wide by 4-metre high 6mm Chromatek LED screen upstage, chosen for its high picture quality. Two 16 x 9 ft side screens were added for camera IMAG, fed by Barco SLM R12 projectors.

Content including Awards stings, graphics, logos and Playback were fed to the main screen from a series of laptops.

XL’s cameras were directed by Ruary MacPhie, well known for his work for bands and festivals, with a separate sub-mix used to feed the web stream plus a series of plasma screens around the foyer.

Wood said, “We were delighted to be involved in a prestigious event like this. It was a tight fit to get the full production into the room, but all departments worked closely and collaboratively ensuring all went well.”