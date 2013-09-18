Planar Aims to Simplify Digital Signage with New LCDs

The What: Planar Systems has introduced the Planar Simplicity Series line of large format LCD displays.





The What Else: Planar Simplicity Series full-featured digital signage displays combine a slim, professional design with content playback capabilities and a range of commercial features. With built-in media playing, these displays are designed to lower the cost and complexity of deploying digital signage by eliminating the need for additional hardware. Planar Simplicity Series displays allow users to create and display content using tools they already have—including videos, photography from cell phone cameras, stock photos and music libraries. The displays are suited for use in retail stores, restaurants, medical offices, corporate meeting areas, museums and hospitality settings.

Designed for digital signage applications in either landscape or portrait orientation, there is no logo or uneven side bezel, which can look awkward, especially in portrait orientation. At a depth of less than 1.7”, Planar Simplicity Series displays are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Planar Simplicity Series displays include USB playback with scheduling, LAN and mobile device content distribution, built-in speakers and a Kensington security slot. It eliminates the need for third-party hardware. With prices starting at $595, the Planar Simplicity Series extends the benefits of digital signage to a wider range of organizations, including those with limited budgets.

Planar Simplicity Series displays are designed to be easy to install and use for entrants into digital signage, while robust enough for more advanced installations. Users needing to install multiple displays can push content from one computer to several individual displays, resulting in instant updates to content without the cost of multiple media players.

The media playing capabilities of the Planar Simplicity Series support playback of a variety of formats including video, audio and images. The set of inputs and external controls include HDMI, VGA, DVI, Component Video, RS-232, Ethernet (RJ-45) and IR Remote Control.

Planar Simplicity Series displays offer full HD 1080p resolution and are backed by Planar’s CustomerFirst 3-Year Warranty.

The displays incorporate advanced power management, resulting in 30 percent less power consumption than the industry average for LED backlit displays.

Why This Matters: “The Planar Simplicity Series tackles the barriers that prevent businesses from deploying digital signage by making it easy and affordable to deploy a digital signage system,” said Becky Connors, product marketing manager at Planar Systems. “It’s a sleek, commercial-quality display that will hold the attention of any viewing audience.”