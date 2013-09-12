Almo Kicks Off Fall E4 AV Tour in SoCal October 18

Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, has opened registration for the fall leg of its E4 AV training and networking tour, which commences at the Hyatt Regency in Irvine, CA on October 18.

Alive with the sights and sounds of AV, E4 southern California will feature an entirely new training curriculum, as well as an energetic array of dynamic speakers, including Midori Connolly of AVGirl Productions. In addition, for the first time in the tour’s history, the keynote address and a new Tech Expert Brain Freeze lunchtime panel will be broadcast live on the web. New product demonstrations, new exhibitors and countless networking opportunities with the most respected AV experts will also be available to E4 attendees.

According to Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional AV, “We take the feedback we receive from each E4 and build it into future events so our partners continue to learn the latest technology and trends to help evolve their business models. E4 Southern California will include the product exhibitors, education and networking core that our partners expect with some exciting new additions."

“Our Tech Expert Brain Freeze lunchtime panel allows attendees to discuss a series of topics like 4K and HDBaseT while enjoying lunch and an icy cold dessert," said Craigmyle. "This session and our Gary Kayye keynote are also going to be available for the first time via a live broadcast so others can participate without being onsite. And Midori Connolly will bring her energy to the floor to discuss the new norms for communications technology in a digital culture.”

“Besides a couple of large annual tradeshows, the AV professional doesn't have many opportunities to experience face-to-face networking, product interaction and education,” explained Midori Connolly, of AVGirl Productions and CEO/Chief AVGirl at Pulse Staging and Events. “What makes the E4 event so special is that it brings together a group of premier manufacturers, industry educators and select attendees in a more intimate environment, which lends itself to deeper engagement with educational content and their peers.”

The southern California event will feature hundreds of products, demonstrations and introductions from more than 30 carefully selected manufacturers. New exhibitors to the tour include Barco, ClearOne, Elo Touch, Harman Audio Lines and Peerless AV. E4 Southern California will also include hourly 30-minute demos of the new Samsung Smart School Solution, a fully integrated, interactive learning platform that empowers educators and helps re-engage K12 students with Samsung GALAXY Note 10.1 tablets and interactive whiteboard displays.

E4 Southern California will include the following courses, most of which are worth InfoComm Renewal Units:

KEYNOTE: Predicting A/V Futures with Kayye’s Krystal Ball, Gary Kayye, rAVe Publications

Assessing Network Readiness for AV Systems Tom Kehr, InfoComm International

Best Practices for Installing & Troubleshooting HDMI Scott McAloon, Kramer

Everything You Need to Know About Ultra High Def 4K Clayton Price, LG and Aaron Rees, Moving Murals

Demystifying Media Players for Digital Signage Alan and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting, Sponsored by Samsung

The Art of Edge Blending with Installation Projectors David Arnott, NEC

The AV Experience 3.0: Multi-Directional and Interaction for a Digital Culture Midori Connolly, Pulse Staging and Events

Audio Gain Structure Tom Kehr, InfoComm International

Extending DV Over Copper; HD Over UTP and HDBaseT Brian Minchew, C2G

• Metrics and Analytics for ROI in Digital Signage Alan and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

E4 Southern California is on October 18 at the Hyatt Regency in Irvine, CA, and runs from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. P.T. It is an entirely free event, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.The E4 AV program can be accessed on demand during and after each event for instructor videos, copies of the course presentations and live Twitter updates. On November 13, E4 will continue on to Metropolitan New York for a stop at the Meadowlands Expo Center.