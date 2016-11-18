Hall Research Launches New HDBaseT Receiver Wall Plate

The What: Hall Research has introduced an HDBaseT Receiver in a Decora-style wall plate that can be installed in the wall behind a TV. The UHBX-R-WP provides HDMI video output as well as RS-232 and IR for applications where control signals may also be needed.

The What Else: The wall plate receiver uses a single Cat-6 cable up to 500 feet (150m) long to connect to a compatible HDBaseT Sender such as the UHBX-S-PSE. The Receiver is powered via the sender on the same Cat-6 cable utilizing PoH (power over HDBaseT) and does not need a power supply. The receiver does not use video compression and reproduces the video with no latency. Virtually all PC and HDTV video resolutions are supported. 4K (UHD) video can be extended up to 330 feet (100m), while Full HD can be extended 500 feet (150m).

The Bottom Line: The UHBX-R-WP features a slim design: at less than 1.2 inches deep, it can easily fit in tight spaces. The product also ships with a "mud ring" for easy drywall installation.