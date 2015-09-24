Hall Research Enlists Vision2 Marketing as Southeastern U.S. Rep

Vision2 Marketing Team

Hall Research has retained Vision2 Marketing as its new manufacturer's representative in the Southeastern U.S. region, incliding Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Led by industry veteran Mick Beisel, Vision2 Marketing has offices in Nashville, Atlanta, and Charlotte.



"Vision2 has taken the last year to build out the video portion of our company, partnering with brands that offer the best solutions and capabilities for our customers," said Beisel. "Hall Research offers a complete solution for our integration dealers, and we look forward to making them the premiere video brand in our region."



AJ Shelat, VP of sales at Hall Research, said, "We have hired a company with a strong reputation that will accelerate our existing sales. The partnership creates a veteran leadership in the eastern US region and the timing is perfect."