Growth at LynTec Prompts Move to Larger Manufacturing Facility

Electrical power control solutions provider LynTec has moved to a larger facility to accommodate a number of new product lines and increase in manufacturing space by 50 percent.

“We have always managed our company for growth and long ago put a plan in place to ensure we’d be able to stay ahead of market needs," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "We’ve seen that plan bear fruit in the past couple of years, and are fortunate to have experienced the significant growth necessitating this new building.



“Now we can manufacture more efficiently and have the flexibility to expand upon or introduce product lines quickly and easily. And it’s equally important that we can do this while remaining in Lenexa, just up the street from our old facility, so the jobs will stay in this community.”



LynTec attributes the need for a new manufacturing plant to a large increase in sales volume brought about by a number of factors. The company entered the performance-space lighting-control market in 2011, a new and growing sector that has expanded its customer base. Around that same time, LynTec also began increasing its panel lineup to include larger-sized panels in order to accommodate a surge in specifications for large venues. In addition, the RPCR retrofit relay panel line has been on an upward growth trajectory since its introduction in 2012.



Operations began at the new LynTec facility on June 1. The new address is 8385 Melrose Drive in Lenexa, Kansas.