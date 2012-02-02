DSF Holds Tournament to Benefit Education

By Lydia Schendel

Before heading to one of the biggest Digital Signage/DOOH events of the year, industry professionals can support a good cause simply by enjoying a day on the links.

The Digital Signage Federation will hold its 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Monday, March 5, 2012 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. PST at Tournament Players Club Las Vegas. The tournament coincides with the beginning of Digital Signage Expo 2012, which runs March 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Proceeds from the tournament and a raffle drawing will support scholarships and the organization’s ongoing effort to create college student chapters of the DSF. This year, four members of DSF’s first student chapter at Texas State Technical College were awarded scholarships to attend DSE 2012 and interact with professionals in their chosen field.

The fee for a single player is $165.00 USD, and foursomes can pay a slightly discounted fee of $620.00 USD. Registration includes a round of golf, beverages and snacks, and an awards reception. Club rentals are $69 per set, and shoes are $25 per pair. Clubs and shoes can be paid for during registration, or upon arrival at the tournament if at least 10 days notice of rental requirements is provided to DSF.

Plaques will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. There will also be prizes for Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive.

Team Saddle Ranch Digital took home 1st prize at last year’s tournament, comprised of Kim Sarubbi of Saddle Ranch Digital, Jeff Porter of Scala Inc., John Sheehan of NEC Display Solutions, and Mark Mantha of MAN-MAC Consulting Inc.

The tournament is a great opportunity to network with others in the industry, and promises to be an enjoyable way to kick off DSE 2012.

For more information about the tournament, including a link to the registration page, click here, or contact Brian Gorg at (540) 551-5500 or bgorg@digitalsignagefederation.org.

