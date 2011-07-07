Grass Valley Updates EDIUS 6

Grass Valley has announced the latest update to the company's nonlinear video editing software, EDIUS 6.

The update (version 6.03), distributed free of charge to registered version 6.xx users, brings new video file formats and hardware-assisted H.264 encoding, as well as support for Grass Valley’s EDIUS NX, SP, and HD legacy hardware.

This latest update supports both 50p and 60p file import (supported by JVC and Sony camcorders), allowing for a smoother workflow within EDIUS 6, according to the company.

For users of Intel’s Second Generation Core Processor, EDIUS has extended support for Quick Sync Video Hardware H.264 video encoding of MP4 files to complement the AVCHD acceleration introduced in EDIUS 6 version 6.02. Users will be able to enjoy faster than real-time encoding of videos for iPhone, Play Station Portable, as well as H.264/AVC videos up to 1920x1080p 50/60.

EDIUS 6.03 now also supports the legacy EDIUS NX, SP, and HD editing platforms, in addition to the current STORM range of editing hardware.