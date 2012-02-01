Revolabs Unveils FLX VoIP

Revolabs Inc has introduced the Revolabs FLX VoIP, a wireless conference phone designed for VoIP networks.

Supporting a wide variety of IP switches, the FLX VoIP supports the audio clarity of HD audio while providing the freedom of wireless microphones and speakers, the company says. The feature set that has been available through the Revolabs FLX for analog phone lines is now also available for IP telephone networks, providing unprecedented conference call clarity and flexibility.

The FLX VoIP integrates directly with most IP telephone switches following the SIP standard. Through this integration, new features only available through digital switch environments, such as voice mail alerts and "do not disturb," can now be offered with the FLX VoIP. The phone's wireless capabilities allow it to be used in small and midsize conference rooms without running any cables. As with the FLX for analog phone lines, this allows for a clean look while requiring less space on the conference table.

"The majority of enterprise companies are already on IP phone networks, or will be making the transition soon," said Martin Bodley, CEO of Revolabs. "Our FLX VoIP helps these companies get the most out of their IP infrastructure, providing unmatched audio quality, wireless freedom, and simple installation, while allowing them to take full advantage of the powerful new features of their digital systems, all at an amazing value."

Combining wireless operation, high-quality wideband audio, 128-bit encryption, and integrated Bluetooth, the FLX VoIP redefines the conference speakerphone. Unlike the single-component design of previous solutions, Revolabs FLX VoIP evolves the conference phone into several distinct components, giving users freedom with respect to placement and accessibility of the speaker, microphones, and dial pad.

Available with a variety of compatible Revolabs microphones, the FLX VoIP supports a lapel microphone worn by one person; an omnidirectional tabletop microphone that captures the sound of six to 10 participants; and a directional tabletop microphone that enables audio capture from two to three people. Because the FLX VoIP dialer operates like a telephone for handset calls and enables the set up of conference calls, there is no need for a separate desk and conference phone.

The Revolabs FLX VoIP can also serve as the audio interface for virtually any major brand of video conferencing equipment, making it the ideal unified communication technology for small to medium-sized conference rooms, executive offices, and small office/home office (SoHo) environments. FLX VoIP's integrated Bluetooth technology provides a single collaboration device no matter which communication channel is used, allowing users to connect speakers and microphones to their Bluetooth-enabled mobile phones or computers.

The Revolabs FLX VoIP will be available worldwide in February 2012, and sold through major distributors, dealers, and resellers.