Grass Valley for Bexel and World Cup Coverage

- Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, supplied 30 LDX Première advanced imaging cameras to Bexel, a provider of high-end audio and video equipment rentals, production gear and fiber services, for coverage of the recent 2014 FIFA World Cup.
- Bexel provides engineered systems and technical support to television production teams and film crews—including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. The company has offices across the United States with representation in São Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City.
- “We’ve always trusted Grass Valley, and the image quality the LDX cameras deliver exceeds our expectations,” said Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer at Bexel. “We are very excited to be able to rent our LDX fleet for the coverage of high-profile sporting events such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup.”
- Bexel is also providing Kayenne Video Production Center switchers with K-Frame to two U.S. broadcasters for live coverage of events. In all, there are four Kayenne frames with six control panels for a variety of coverage between events. Bexel made these investments as part of its planned expansion into the major global sporting event sector.
- The LDX Première is part of Grass Valley’s high-quality LDX Series of camera systems, which also consists of the LDX Flex, LDX Elite and LDX WorldCam. The LDX Première is a high-performance, economical and dual-format HD camera optimized for all broadcast applications and offering unrivaled performance both in cost and imagery. Its core technology is based on the Grass Valley Xensium-FT CMOS imager, which enables the camera to deliver superb picture quality even in low-light conditions. LDX Series cameras can be scaled up through the GV-eLicense upgrade model that expands the camera’s capabilities for seven days or indefinitely.
- The powerful Kayenne with K-Frame provides a high level of performance to live productions and is a 1080p-capable SD/HD/3G/4K switcher that can adapt to offer up to 192 inputs, 96 outputs and 9 M/Es with six keyers in every full M/E.
- With this substantial investment for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Bexel is now able to handle any major sporting event anywhere in the world. The company is already looking ahead to the opportunities for upcoming seasons of golf, football, baseball and more.
- “We are pleased that Bexel continues to benefit from Grass Valley’s high-performance camera systems and switchers,” said Stephen Stubelt, vice president of sales, North America, Grass Valley. “Bexel’s selection of our live production solutions strengthens our position as the market leader in the live sports sector and demonstrates our commitment to delivering the absolute best broadcast solutions to our clients.”
- The Grass Valley portfolio covers the entire live sports production chain, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to help sports producers deliver the highest possible quality coverage, especially during high-profile events.