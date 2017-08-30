GoVision Showcases Modular LED Solutions

GoVision, provider of large-scale LED video displays and related services, hosted its Chicago Product Display on Tuesday, August 29. The event, held at Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, showed off the company’s array of LED displays and creative content services.

“We’re in this city to show off our new, modular LED technology, including a super light 10mm pixel pitch LED,” said Scott McKinnon, partner and vice president of sales and marketing, GoVision. “With each panel weighing only 10 pounds, it allows us to take LED places it’s never been before.”

In addition to the lightweight LED displays, GoVision also showed off its content creation abilities using samples from The Ryder Cup, NFL Football Watch Parties and the Omni Hotel.