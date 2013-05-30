Simplifying Digital Signage at InfoComm

The panel at the Simplifying Digital Signage Roundtable will be a great collection of experts. In addition to digital signage expert Jim Huber (until last year a top executive at systems integrator NOR-COM and now in charge of technology rollouts at Office Max), I’ve just added Bill Othick, Principal, BOI Solution. Bill is one of the top integrators in the country, with Fortune 100 companies as digital signage design, installation, and consulting clients. (Full list of panelists will go out in our eNews this Thursday.)

InfoComm attendees are invited to attend the Digital Signage Roundtable that will take place Day 1 at the InfoComm show in Orlando. The Roundtable, “Simplifying Digital Signage” will take place at InfoComm, Wednesday June 12th, 4:30-6:00pm, in a classroom/presentation room right off the show floor, and if you're in the channel– IT or AV Integrators, product resellers– or if you’re an end user of digital signage, you’re welcome to attend (no charge to register/attend).

Register here:

https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/simplifying-digital-signage/

We’ll discuss how a new generation of display solutions can simplify deployments and drive broader adoption of digital signage. I will moderate, and we have some some interesting panelists. Joining me in the discussion will be well-known digital signage expert Jim Huber. Jim had a long stint, until last year, as a top executive at NOR-COM, one of the top systems integrators in the country. He’s now in charge of technology rollouts at Office Depot. With a PhD and decades of experience, Jim’s an expert on Digital Signage, whose knowledge base including the engineering issues (but also the business side) is second to none.

And we’ll have some representatives from the digital signage content management software side on the panel as well, on the panel, talking about the screen/media player/software dynamic. Samsung is sponsoring the event, and will be represented on the panel, on the heels of their rollout this year of a new “smart signage” platform.

It should be a lively discussion– an open forum, with questions from the audience, as we look at the digital signage landscape going forward with productions/solutions such as the new imbedded system-on-chip technologies and web-based content platforms base on new HTML5 tools.

Register to attend here:

https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/simplifying-digital-signage/