Global Caché, WyreStorm Form Strategic Partnership

WyreStorm has entered into a strategic partnership with Global Caché, an independent manufacturer of IP, Wi-Fi, and HTTP enabling connectivity products for the control and automation market. The agreement assures the integration of Global Caché products and the WyreStorm line of Enado Control Systems.

Global Caché's products connect IR, serial, and contact closure devices to a Wi-Fi or IP network so it can be controlled, automated, and maintained by network-based software. The company offers other connectivity products and capabilities, including sensor input, IR learning, HTTP communication, and the Control Tower IR database, available in the cloud.

"WyreStorm is a great partner for us,” said Robin Ford, Global Caché VP. "Our connectivity hardware is made for control products like theirs. We allow them to extend the reach of the Enado controller line and add an unlimited number of IR, serial, or relay devices to their network. Installers love this competitive and simple solution. It’s extremely cost-effective, yet very powerful.”

James Meredith, WyreStorm product manager added, “We have been working with Global Caché products for a while now, and like them so much we are offering our compact Enado Mini IP with a minimalist design requiring only the bare essentials of cable connection for true plug-and-play installation. To control IR, RS-232, and contact closure devices, Global Caché hardware can be added seamlessly through the customizable web-based configuration UI. This combination solves many problems for the dealer while providing a clean, simple, and intuitive interface for the user. We’re very pleased with the partnership.”

Enado products supporting Global Caché hardware are currently shipping.