Global Caché Now Shipping Flex Link Cables, iTach Products

The What: Global Caché has begun shipping several new products, including sensors for the iTach family of products and Flex Link cables for the Flex models. The products, which are available immediately, provide expanded connectivity options for Global Caché customers and partners.

The What Else: Global Caché products are based on open systems and industry standards enabling easy integration and compatibility with other technology products. Global Caché hardware connects any IR, serial, and contact closure device to a Wi-Fi and/or IP network so it can be controlled, automated, and maintained by network-based software.

“We’re pleased to provide even more connectivity options with our product line as we continue to expand networking and control possibilities for our channel,” said Rusty Keller, Global Caché director of marketing. “Our latest product offerings are definitely in response to requests from our customer base. We will continue to deliver on our promise to listen to our customers and provide products the custom install industry is asking for.”

The Bottom Line: New Global Caché products currently available for the Flex Family:

Flex Link RS232 Mini Jack Cable (FLC-SL-MJ)

This product is designed to be used with Global Caché iTach Flex products to transmit and receive serial data. The cable includes a mini jack connector to support devices that connect RS-232 via a 3.5mm port.

Flex Link RS485 Serial Cable (FLC-SL-485)

This product is designed to be used with Global Caché iTach Flex products to transmit and receive serial data using RS-485.

New Global Caché products currently available for the iTach Family:

IT-SV1 Video Out Sensor (IT-SV1)

This product detects the presence of a video sync signal on composite or component video out. This is typically used as a power state indication of AV equipment.

IT-SP1 AC/DC Voltage Sensor (IT-SP1)

This product detects the presence of AC or DC voltage. An output indication is provided for DC voltages ±1.5V and AC voltages ±1.5V p-p for frequencies 10Hz. Maximum input voltage is ±24V.

IT-SC1 Contact Closure Sensor (IT-SC1)

This product detects the open and closed status of a pair of isolated contacts or the state of open collector devices. It is ideal for detecting contact closure from relays, switches, and push buttons, and can also be employed to determine the state of open collector devices used on digital controllers and current sensors.