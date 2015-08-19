GIK Acoustics Awarded U.S. Patent for Acoustic Treatment Design

The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has issued utility patent U.S. 9,091,060 for GIK Acoustics's proprietary design of its acoustic absorbers.

The patent covers the design and construction of the company's 242 Acoustic Panels, 244 Bass Traps with FlexRange technology, and Monster Bass Traps with FlexRange technology.

GIK Acoustics's patented design begins with a two-frame system that allows low-end frequency waves to be absorbed from the sides and back while the professionally constructed frame maintains a crisp, sharp edge. The design provides a built-in air gap which not only increases low-end absorption, but also allows the panel to hang truly flush on the wall using an integrated wire on the back.



Additionally, U.S. Pat. 9,091,060 encompasses the company's proprietary FlexRange membrane system, which offers customers a choice to control the frequency range that is absorbed. Without a membrane, the 244 Bass Traps and Monster Bass Traps are broadband. With a membrane, these bass traps absorb even lower frequencies while the membrane has less effect absorbing upper frequencies.



"We have been working on and perfecting the effectiveness of our absorbers, and I am so proud of the exclusive rights to the design and method of build," said company founder and president Glenn Kuras. "The patented design truly sets GIK Acoustics apart from the competition and defines the standards we set for ourselves."



Acoustic absorbers are used for sound absorption and noise control for many different types of rooms and are a very cost-effective manner in which to treat a room. The panels work on the principle of sound energy being converted into heat as the sound passes through the insulating material.