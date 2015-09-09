Geri Wolff Scholarship for Women in IT

The Digital Signage Federation has opened up applications for the 2015-16 Geri Wolff Scholarship.



The Geri Wolff Scholarship was created by the Digital Signage Federation

The DSF’s Geri Wolff Scholarship is designed to raise the awareness of digital signage as a career choice among qualified young women who are committed to a professional career in computer sciences and related fields. The award is intended to help broaden employment diversity by encouraging employers to hire qualified women in a variety of IT capacities.

Applicants must be:

•Enrolled full time in an accredited college or university with a declared major in computer sciences design and other digital signage related fields, committed to graduation and currently in their junior or senior year.

•Students in good standing with a minimum 3.0 cumulative overall GPA (on a 4.0 scale) and be enrolled full time at time of application. Consideration will be given to applicants with exemplary credentials and commendable work ethic.

•The award is intended to be applied solely for academic purposes and will be sent directly to the accredited U.S. or Canadian college, university or technical school where the recipient is doing his or her undergraduate work.

•Application must be accompanied by two professional letters of recommendation, a current transcript and a statement of 500 words or less explaining the value and creativity the applicant will bring to the digital signage industry; as well as cite a technical accomplishment that demonstrates originality and innovative thinking in the field of computer sciences that can translate to this sector.

Applications are due on or before Tuesday, December 1, 2015. Recipients will be notified in early February 2016. For more information, or to apply online go to: http://www.digitalsignagefederation.org/scholarship

If you would like to donate to the DSF’s Geri Wolff Scholarship Fund, contact DSF Executive Director Brian Gorg at bgorg@digitalsignagefederation.org.