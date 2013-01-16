HARMAN Appoints Bryan Bradley To VP, GM for JBL Louspeakers

HARMAN Professional has named Bryan Bradley as Vice President, General Manager of JBL Professional’s Loudspeaker Business Unit. A senior executive with experience in professional audio and MI, Bradley will operate from HARMAN Professional’s Northridge, California headquarters and will report directly to HARMAN Professional President Blake Augsburger. Bradley will be responsible for all aspects of JBL Professional operations and continued development.



Bryan Bradley, VP, GM, Loudspeaker Business Unit, JBL Professional

“I am pleased to have an individual of Bryan Bradley’s caliber join our executive team and I am confident that his skills and leadership will make our Loudspeaker Business Unit more efficient with a capacity to provide customers in all geographic and vertical markets with technologies that address their needs and opportunities,” said Augsburger.

Bryan Bradley joins HARMAN Professional having served as COO of Alfred Music since February 2009. At Alfred Music, he helped optimize the company’s operations including artist relations, business affairs, business development, marketing and sales. He also led third-party initiatives including those with Pearson Publishing, Amazon Kindle and Apple iPad. Prior to joining Alfred, Bryan Bradley worked for music retailer Guitar Center, Inc. for eight years, during which he held various positions including overseeing pro audio/recording merchandise, Guitar Center Professional marketing and product marketing. He also served on Guitar Center’s Strategic Planning Group, working on large-scale strategic initiatives for Guitar Center and its subsidiaries Musician’s Friend and Music and Arts. Bryan Bradley holds a BA from Colorado State University and an MBA from California Lutheran University.