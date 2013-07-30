Herman Forms Distribution Partnership with Atlona

- Herman, a provider of AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV and broadcast industries, has formed a new distribution partnership with Atlona, a provider of digital connectivity solutions.
- “We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Herman,” said president and chief executive officer, Atlona, Ilya Khayn. “They are an industry leader who shares our philosophy of providing value and benefit to our mutual customers. We chose to partner with Herman because of their expansive product line and unique value-added services offered to the commercial AV marketplace. They will certainly enhance our ability to grow while delivering best-in-class solutions to the channel and our customers.”
- Through the partnership, Herman will offer Atlona’s switchers, distribution amplifiers, extenders, converters and scalers, and cables and adaptors. Herman’s customers can now further consolidate product sourcing for their projects and take advantage of increased order management efficiencies. Customers will also have access to Atlona products via Herman’s online store, www.HermanProAV.com.
- “We are very excited to Partner with Atlona. They are an industry leader that encompasses innovation and quality and provides us with the ability to provide our customers with another industry-leading product manufacturer within our offering to the commercial AV industry,” said executive vice president, Herman, Jeffrey Wolf. “Our goal is to continue to identify product lines and value-added services that provide compelling value and benefit to the industry, while enabling our customers to rely on us for all the products they need for their projects. Atlona is a valuable addition to our product offering and another significant milestone toward accomplishing our growth and value strategy.”